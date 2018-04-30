MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released documents show the University of Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints related to former athletic director Norwood Teague.
He resigned in 2015 after two high-ranking administrators said he sexually harassed them at a senior leadership retreat. Teague apologized for what he said was his “offensive behavior.”
The women signed separate agreements in 2016 and received settlements totaling nearly $300,000 in exchange for waiving any legal claims they might file against the university.
Terms of the settlements hadn’t been disclosed until the Star Tribune and the Wall Street Journal requested the information.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com