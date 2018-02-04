LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A University of Massachusetts Lowell professor is headed to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but not to compete for medals.

Physical therapy professor Alexandre Lopes is among the international experts in Pyeongchang studying the performance of the athletes for the International Olympic Committee.

The research team is gathering data on how many athletes sustain injuries or fall ill during the games.

The information collected will be used to enhance athletes’ experiences at future Olympics, whether it’s improving how venues are constructed or upgrading equipment.

Lopes says the data will inform medical professionals and the Olympic committees on where changes are needed to protect athlete health.

This will be Lopes’ sixth Olympic games.

The games start Friday.