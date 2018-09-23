AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been indicted about a year after a student suffered alcohol poisoning.
The Northwestern district attorney’s office says the Theta Mu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was charged this week with hazing and procuring alcohol for a minor. Office spokeswoman Mary Carey tells the Boston Globe the charges come after a fall 2017 incident in which a student was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.
Activities at the chapter were suspended after the incident. A university spokesman says UMass officials will now look into whether the chapter violated the Code of Student Conduct.
The national Pi Kappa Alpha organization said in a statement Sunday night that the Theta Mu chapter has been “administratively suspended.” The organization called the charges “greatly concerning.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- 3 babies, 2 adults stabbed at home that police suspect was a ‘birth tourism’ site
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports