AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have issued a warning to the community after two students were diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.
One student was diagnosed with a variant of the disease on Oct. 24, and a second was diagnosed this past weekend. Both students are in stable condition and health workers are contacting people who may have been in touch with the infected students.
Meningitis, which can cause inflammation around the brain and spinal cord, is typically caused by one of five variants — one of which had no vaccine until recently and isn’t covered under standard college vaccinations. UMass is offering the vaccination by appointment.
University health officials are advising students to avoid contact with saliva, which can spread the disease.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback