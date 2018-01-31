ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System’s Board of Trustees has approved a preliminary plan to demolish about 3 percent of the system’s physical space.

The system says it will knock down as much as 300,000 square feet of space. The demolition project will target “vacant, underutilized or poor condition space” and will take place statewide.

The system says a good example of a possible demolition project is the Dickey Woods Residence Hall in Gorham. The knockdown project’s part of a larger push to keep facility costs under control and better manage existing facilities.

The recommendation would involve using $10 million from a university revenue bond. The system is describing the demolition effort as the “largest and most strategic effort to date by the University of Maine System to reduce its footprint.”