ORONO, Maine (AP) — Four finalists for the position of the president of the University of Maine will visit the campus over the next two weeks.

The university says the finalists were selected from a pool of 67 applicants in a national search. They will visit UMaine between Tuesday and March 2.

One of the finalists is Amit Chakma, who is president and vice chancellor of the University of Western Ontario. Another is Joan Ferrini-Mundy, chief operating officer of the National Science Foundation.

The other two are University of New Hampshire provost Nancy Targett and University of Connecticut distinguished professor Sally Reis.

Chancellor Jim Page expects to make a recommendation for a new president to the Board of Trustees next month.