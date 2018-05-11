ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine and the Penobscot Nation have signed an agreement to help preserve the tribe’s cultural heritage.

WABI-TV reports officials from the university and the tribe met Thursday afternoon at the Hudson Museum to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. Under the pact, tribal perspectives will be included in research projects. Officials will also add Penobscot signs on campus.

UMaine President Susan Hunter says the memorandum will evolve to include more people. Hunter is confident the agreement will benefit the entire state.

Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis says cultural resources are vital to the tribe’s existence.

