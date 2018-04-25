NEW YORK (AP) — Actresses Uma Thurman and Christine Lahti (LAH’-tee) were among the readers and Grammy winner Patty Griffin performed a new song during a poetry tribute in New York City.

Presented by the Academy of American Poets, the 16th annual “Poetry & the Creative Mind” was held Wednesday night at Lincoln Center. It also featured actor-filmmaker Tim Daly, author Janna Levin and radio host Krista Tippett.

The subjects ranged from classic themes of love and family to such contemporary issues such as the #MeToo movement. The poems ranged from such standards as Rudyard Kipling’s “If,” read by Thurman, to an original work by National Student Poet and high school senior Juliet Lubwama. The event was held in honor of National Poetry Month and was hosted by award-winning poet Terrance Hayes.