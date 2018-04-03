MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana alumnus and political consultant who was chief of staff of President Barack Obama’s 2008 election campaign is offering his skills to help the university reverse sagging enrollment numbers.

Jim Messina says he plans to use targeted social marketing to help recruit students and help develop a strategy that campus officials can carry out.

UM’s enrollment has fallen by 28.5 percent since 2010.

Messina tells the Missoulian he offered to help UM with a social strategy about three years ago, but his offer was declined.

New UM President Seth Bodnar says he’s eager to accept The Messina Group’s expertise to better tell the university’s story to potential students.

The Messina Group provides services to corporate, political and advocacy groups. Its clients include Google, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, TESLA, and Airbnb.

