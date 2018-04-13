DETROIT (AP) — A historic Detroit home where former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant lived in the mid-1800s may be moved and renovated into an education center.

The Detroit News reports that the two-story house sits in disrepair with holes in the walls and trash piled in rooms.

Plans are in the works to move the former home of the 18th U.S. president to the Eastern Market area. The remodeled home could host historical programming and serve as a community space.

Historical preservationists have attempted to save and restore Grant’s home for years, but all past efforts have failed.

Officials for Eastern Market Corp. and the Michigan Historical Commission say funding and other approvals haven’t been finalized. Officials will likely know by the end of the month if the plan will move forward.

