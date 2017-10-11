OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — An ultralight aircraft has crashed into the back yard of a home near Ocean Springs.

County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge tells local media that the pilot is shaken, but not injured.

Etheridge says the accident happened Wednesday morning in Gulf Park Estates. The plane apparently hit a fence, but no other residential damage was reported.

A witness says he was outside talking on the phone when he saw the plane circling overhead. Minutes later, he heard the crash.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says James Hitterman was in the air for about 15 minutes when the plane lost power. Ezell says Hitterman was trying to make it back to the airport but had to make an emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is headed to the scene to investigate.