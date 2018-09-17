LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting back against opponents of her blueprint for Brexit, saying Parliament will have to choose between her proposal and crashing out of the European Union without a deal.
May said Monday on the BBC that if rebel lawmakers shoot down a deal between her government and the EU, “the alternative to that will be having no deal.”
With just over six months until Britain is due to leave the 28-nation EU on March 29, May’s Conservative government remains divided over how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc.
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who says Britain should make a clean break with the EU, wrote in Monday’s Daily Telegraph that May’s Brexit negotiations were heading for a “spectacular political car crash.”
