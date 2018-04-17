LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected opposition calls for a law requiring Parliament’s approval to commit U.K. forces to military action.
Britain, along with the United States and France, launched airstrikes on Saturday against targets in Syria over a reported chemical weapons attack.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of showing a “flagrant disregard” for Parliament by not seeking lawmakers’ approval first.
But May said Corbyn’s demand for a War Powers Act to prevent the government from acting alone “would seriously compromise our national security, our national interests, and the lives of British citizens at home and abroad” by making rapid, small-scale strikes like those taken in Syria impossible.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Corbyn secured an emergency debate on the Syria strikes Tuesday, but it didn’t include a significant vote on the issue.