BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May will urge her fractured Conservative Party to unite behind “decent, moderate and patriotic” policies, a day after her rival Boris Johnson challenged her authority with a crowd-pleasing speech of his own.
May is ending the party’s annual conference Wednesday with a call for the party to show that it “delivers on the issues (voters) care about and is comfortable with modern Britain in all its diversity.”
The four-day conference has been dominated by divisions over Brexit, with pro- and anti-EU camps both criticizing the prime minister’s negotiations with the EU.
Johnson drew cheers from 1,500 delegates on Tuesday when he called May’s plan an “outrage.”
May acknowledged that Johnson’s speech had made her “cross” but said she was sticking to her Brexit blueprint.