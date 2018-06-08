MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian police say a group of men armed with axes and hammers descended on a park in the capital, Kiev, ransacking a Roma encampment.
The police said in a statement Friday that they opened a criminal case on charges of hooliganism against the group of “aggressive people from a civil organization.” No casualties were reported,
The right-wing National Squad claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement on Facebook that they “will not allow (anyone) to turn our city into a drugs den.” The incident comes a month after another group of nationalists attacked a Roma settlement in another part of Kiev.
National Squad is one of dozens of ultranationalist groups drawing recruits from volunteer battalions who have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
