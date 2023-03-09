LOS ANGELES — This year’s awards season has come to an abrupt end for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The comedian-turned-politician was reportedly eyeing a virtual guest spot at Sunday’s 95th Oscars but was turned down, Variety reported Thursday. WME agent Mike Simpson allegedly “made a plea to the Academy” to spotlight Zelenskyy but was rejected.

Representatives for the academy, WME and ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment when separately contacted by the L.A. Times on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, Zelenskyy has appeared at several high-profile awards shows and events to bring attention to the ongoing war.

In April 2022, Zelenskyy appeared virtually at the 64th Grammy Awards.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music?” he said in a prerecorded message. “The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing.

“Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning — in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”

The speech was followed by John Legend’s performance of “Free.” The hit-maker was joined by Ukrainian performers, including Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and Lyuba Yakimchuk. Onstage, they wore either blue or gold — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Last year, the Ukrainian president also made a virtual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, urging filmmakers and artists in attendance to unite in their support of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s most recent awards-show appearance was at the Golden Globes in January. Introduced by Sean Penn, Zelenskyy expressed optimism, noting that “the time is coming” for the war to end.

“It is already clear who will win,” he said. “There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you. The free people of the free world.”

Weeks later, he returned to the film festival circuit, sharing a similar video message at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. Penn’s documentary “Superpower,” about Zelenskyy and the war, premiered at the festival.

It’s not the first time Zelenskyy has been shut out from the Oscars. According to the Ankler, the academy “wanted to remain apolitical” and reportedly declined a Zelenskyy appearance for its 2022 show. Some celebrities, however, liked the idea of possibly seeing Zelenskyy at the ceremony.

Ahead of last year’s Oscars, co-host Amy Schumer said she wanted the Ukrainian president to be part of the show.

“There are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one,” Schumer said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I actually pitched … a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

(L.A. Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.)

