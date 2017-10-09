KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s chief prosecutor says the killing in March of renegade Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was staged by a Russian crime lord linked to Russia’s security agency.

Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Voronenkov was gunned down on orders from Vladimir Tyurin, a former partner of Voronenkov’s wife Maria Maksakova. Lutsenko said Monday that Tyurin, who had ties with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, commissioned several Ukrainians for the hit job.

Voronenkov, who had toed the Kremlin line while serving as a Russian lawmaker but turned a Kremlin critic after his move to Ukraine last fall, was shot dead near the entrance to an upscale hotel in the center of Kiev.

Lutsenko didn’t provide details of Tyurin’s alleged FSB ties. Russia has denied any involvement in Voronenkov’s killing.