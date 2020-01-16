MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities announced a probe Thursday into possible surveillance of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch before she was dismissed from her post by the Trump administration.

The statement by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry followed the disclosure of new documents in the impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump. The material included exchanges between Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others about the need to push Yovanovitch from her post.

The documents — provided to the House Intelligence Committee by Parnas — include messages with Robert Hyde, a Connecticut Republican who is running for Congress. In those exchanges, Parnas is informed about Yovanovitch’s physical location.

In an interview with MSNBC aired Wednesday, Parnas said he did not take Hyde’s claims seriously.

The Interior Ministry statement said Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

“However, the published messages contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state,” the statement continued.