Ukraine’s military said Tuesday that it was “clarifying” whether the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had died in a recent missile strike on Moscow’s naval headquarters in Crimea, acknowledging uncertainty after Russia released a video appearing to show him at a meeting of top defense officials.

The authenticity and timing of the video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry could not immediately be verified, but Russian state news media said the meeting took place Tuesday.

Ukraine’s special operations forces claimed Monday to have killed the commander of the Black Sea Fleet in an attack last week. After Russia released the video appearing to show the commander, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, Ukraine’s special operations forces issued a statement on the Telegram app reiterating its claim that 34 Russian officers had been killed in the strike, but added that since the “Russians were forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive,” it was “clarifying the information” about the admiral.

“According to available sources, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet is among the dead,” the statement said. “Many have not yet been identified due to the fragmentation of body parts.” It was not clear how Ukraine could determine the precise outcome of the strike, which took place in Russian-held territory.

Shortly before the video was released Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said that responding to Ukraine’s claims about the commander’s killing was “exclusively the prerogative” of the Ministry of Defense and that the Kremlin had “nothing to say here.”

In the video clip, Sergei Shoigu, the minister of defense, is seen discussing a drill that he said Russia’s Pacific Fleet completed Monday. An officer who appears to be Sokolov is seen on a video screen, seemingly from another location, but does not speak during the footage.

On Monday, Ukraine said that last week’s strike, which heavily damaged the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, had killed 34 officers, including the fleet commander, and wounded 105 others. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Voice of America on Saturday that the strike had badly wounded two senior Russian generals, Col. Gen. Alexander Romanchuk and Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsekov.

Russian officials have not commented on the status of the commanders, and have not reported any deaths as a result of the attack.

The death of Sokolov, if confirmed, would be one of the biggest blows to the Russian navy since Ukrainian forces sunk the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet last year.

According to the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sokolov, 61, has led the Black Sea Fleet since last September. From 2013 to 2020, he was the deputy commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet — which is among Russia’s four naval commands, including the Black Sea Fleet — and in that role, led a military campaign off the coast of Syria in 2017, according to Tass, a state media outlet.