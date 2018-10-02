LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will change the law so opposite-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships.
The decision was announced Tuesday at a conference of May’s Conservative Party. It followed a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that not making heterosexual couples eligible for civil partnerships was “incompatible” with human rights laws.
The ruling came in a case involving a couple that wanted to avoid the “patriarchal baggage” of marriage. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan argued that limiting the partnerships to same-sex couples was discriminatory.
Same-sex couples have been able to form civil partnerships in Britain since 2005, giving them the legal protections, adoption and inheritance rights as married heterosexual couples.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- Billionaire Richard Branson came within 'seconds' of death on Mont Blanc ascent
The country legalized same-sex marriage in 2014.