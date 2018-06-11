LONDON (AP) — British officials say dozens of interpreters who helped British troops in Afghanistan will be allowed to move to the United Kingdom.
Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a Daily Mail column Monday that rules will be eased to allow more Afghan former interpreters and their families to come to Britain.
He said roughly 200 people may benefit from the change to eligibility rules.
“I cannot be clearer in expressing our nation’s eternal appreciation to these brave individuals,” he said.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- Actor Jackson Odell dead at 20; coroner investigating cause
- Newark police ask public to scan city’s surveillance-camera feeds
The Daily Mail had led a campaign advocating for the visa program to be expanded.