LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister says the U.K. will nab two men accused of using a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury if they ever set foot outside Russia.

Britain has charged two alleged agents of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency in absentia with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Britain blames the Russian state for the attack, a claim Moscow denies.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the GRU “gets its orders from the highest level of the Russian government.”

Javid acknowledged that in Russia the men were beyond the reach of British law. But, he told the BBC, “if they ever step out the Russian Federation, Britain and its allies will get them and we will bring them to prosecution.”