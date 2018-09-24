LONDON (AP) — British police warned the public Monday to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England.

Official says the young female West Caucasian tur was likely in the woods near Paignton Zoo, about 200 miles southwest of London.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the horned beast could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her.

Zoo officials say she became frightened and ran away when zookeepers were moving the herd.

Spokesman Phil Knowling says the zoo’s main concern was bringing the animal back to safety. He said police are using a police drone with thermal imaging technology to try and located the animal.

“She’s probably very stressed, being away from the herd, and we just want to get her back safely as quickly as we can,” he said.

Knowling said the zoo is near a conservation woodland, a good place for a frightened animal to be “hunkered down” because there is no easy public access.

It is located in an area of Devon in the West Country that is popular with summer tourists and far from any major city.

The West Caucasian tur is on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature endangered species list.