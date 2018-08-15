LONDON (AP) — Police in London have returned a 12th century statue of Buddha to India after recovering it 57 years after it was stolen.
Police handed over the bronze statue with silver inlay during a ceremony Wednesday in London marking India’s Independence Day.
The Buddha was one of 14 statues stolen from a museum in Nalanda, eastern India, in 1961.
Police were called after representatives from the Association for Research into Crimes Against Art and the India Pride Project noticed the statue at a trade fair. The dealer and the owner cooperated fully and, upon learning the item had been stolen, agreed to return it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
- Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires VIEW
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
Detective Constable Sophie Hayes says the case is “a true example of cooperation between law enforcement, the trade and scholars.”