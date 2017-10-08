LONDON (AP) — London police have released a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crash outside the Natural History Museum injured 11 people.

Police said Sunday the man was released “under investigation.” He has not been charged or identified.

The crash Saturday afternoon on Exhibition Road in London’s busy museum district was initially feared to be a possible terrorist attack.

It seemed to resemble incidents earlier this year when extremists in vehicles attacked pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and on London Bridge.

Police said after several hours of urgent investigation that it was a road traffic collision not related to terrorism.

The leg and head injuries suffered by pedestrians were not judged to be life-threatening.

Britain’s official terrorist threat level is set at “severe” indicating an attack is likely.