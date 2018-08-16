LONDON (AP) — British police have been given more time to question the suspect in a car crash outside Parliament that injured three people.
Salih Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, was arrested Tuesday after striking cyclists, then plowing his car into a security barrier.
He is being held on suspicion of terrorism and attempted murder, but has not been charged. A magistrate has given police until Monday to charge him, release him or seek another extension.
Police have searched properties in England’s Midlands as they seek the motivation of the 29-year-old from Birmingham, 100 miles (160 kms) northwest of London.
Police in that city said Thursday that they have deployed patrols to two mosques whose windows were smashed with ball bearings from a catapult. Police say the motive is unclear.