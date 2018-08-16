Share story

By
The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police have been given more time to question the suspect in a car crash outside Parliament that injured three people.

Salih Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, was arrested Tuesday after striking cyclists, then plowing his car into a security barrier.

He is being held on suspicion of terrorism and attempted murder, but has not been charged. A magistrate has given police until Monday to charge him, release him or seek another extension.

Police have searched properties in England’s Midlands as they seek the motivation of the 29-year-old from Birmingham, 100 miles (160 kms) northwest of London.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police in that city said Thursday that they have deployed patrols to two mosques whose windows were smashed with ball bearings from a catapult. Police say the motive is unclear.

The Associated Press