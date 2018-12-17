LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain say they have evacuated part of a main street in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, after a hotel received threats.
The South Wales Police force says it was informed at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday (1515GMT) that “threats had been made to people in a hotel” in St. Mary St., one of Cardiff’s main shopping streets.
The force says “a number of people” have left the premises and there are no reports of injuries.
Police say nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel