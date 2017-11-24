LONDON (AP) — British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest.
British Transport Police tweeted just after 4:40 p.m. that officers were are on the scene.
Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.
Transit authorities say the station has been evacuated and trains are not stopping there.
Transport police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.