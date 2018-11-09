LONDON (AP) — British police say two people have been arrested in north London on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.
Police said Friday a 57-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are being questioned at a London police station. They have not been charged or identified.
Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and the woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing money or property for “the purposes of terrorism.”
Addresses in north London and Luton, north of the city, are being searched in connection with the arrests.
London’s official terrorism threat is judged to be severe, indicating that intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.