LONDON (AP) — People across Britain have paused for Armistice Day ceremonies to remember those killed in war.
In streets, squares and railway stations, millions stopped for two minutes of silence Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The moment — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — marks 99 years since the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
In London, the bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour for the first time since it was halted for repairs in August.
Many Britons wore red paper poppies, symbolizing the flowers that bloomed amid the carnage of World War I’s Western Front.
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II, British political leaders and dignitaries will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.