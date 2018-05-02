LONDON (AP) — Some lawmakers are urging the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons to resign after a former employee accused him of bullying.
Angus Sinclair says Speaker John Bercow undermined him, swore, shouted and smashed a phone while Sinclair worked as his private secretary.
Sinclair told the BBC that he signed a non-disclosure agreement when he left the job in 2010, but decided to break it because he believes speaking out is in the public interest.
Bercow’s office said Wednesday that the speaker “strenuously denies” the allegations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said Wednesday that Bercow should “consider his position,” but other legislators defended the speaker.
A retired judge is leading an inquiry into the Parliament’s workplace culture after a wave of bullying and sexual harassment allegations involving lawmakers and staff.