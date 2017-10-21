LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Evening Standard newspaper has apologized to Solange Knowles for digitally altering an image of the singer on the cover of its magazine.
Knowles — who had released a song called “Don’t Touch My Hair” — complained on Instagram that an elaborate braided crown on her head had been digitally removed from the cover photo.
The magazine article featured the singer talking about her experiences spending time at her mother’s salon as a child. She also discussed braiding’s importance to her and praised it as “its own art form.”
The magazine said in a statement Saturday that the photo was altered for “layout purposes” but it was sorry for the offense caused. The statement said: “Plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”
