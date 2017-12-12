Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The days are numbered for a housing complex towering over the University of Kentucky.

UK trustees approved a plan Tuesday to begin moving toward demolition of the Kirwan-Blanding complex on the Lexington campus.

University officials say the demolition price tag is estimated at $15 million, compared to an estimated $126 million to renovate the 50-year-old complex.

The complex — which includes two 23-story towers, eight low-rise buildings and a dining hall — sits on nearly 13 acres (5 hectares) on UK’s central campus.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

In the past five years, UK has constructed nearly 7,000 new residence hall beds as well as modern dining facilities.

Along with the demolition, UK officials say about $5 million to $6 million will be spent to create green space in the area where the towers now stand.

The Associated Press