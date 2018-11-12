LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of stealing a marked police van parked at a police station has been charged with seven offenses.
Police said Monday that 27-year-old Sean Warman has been charged with aggravated vehicle theft and dangerous driving along with other charges, including two counts of impersonating a police officer.
Police say he was also charged with blackmail, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Suffolk police say a Vauxhall police van was taken from Lowestoft 160 miles (more than 250 kilometers) northeast of London on Saturday evening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest VIEW
- France's Macron denounces nationalism as a 'betrayal of patriotism' in rebuke to Trump at WWI remembrance
- Republicans attack Jewish candidates, including Kim Schrier, with an age-old caricature: fistfuls of cash
- Critics pile on after Trump cancels visit to US military cemetery outside Paris
- Couple with rare disorder meet, get engaged
Police say the force received calls about the vehicle being driven erratically. It was later found abandoned.
Warman is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Police say all the charges relate to the Saturday incident.