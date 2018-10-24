BRUSSELS (AP) — A leading British Conservative in the European Parliament has apologized after he told the legislature that Nazism was a “left-wing ideology.”
Addressing socialist lawmakers in a debate Wednesday, Syed Kamall said “you have to remember that Nazis were National Socialists, a strain of socialism, so let’s not pretend — it’s a leftwing ideology.”
The remarks caused an immediate uproar and Kamall added that “you don’t like the truth, do you?”
Kamall later said he “apologised directly & unreservedly” to the leader of the socialist group. He tweeted that it was not a comment aimed at anyone and “I have upmost respect for anyone who stood up & fought against Nazism, Communism & any other kinds of extremism.”
