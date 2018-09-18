LONDON (AP) — A British judge says material about possible links between a Russian businessman who died in mysterious circumstances and U.K. intelligence services will remain secret for security reasons.
Nicholas Hilliard is leading an inquest into the death of Alexander Perepilichnyy, who collapsed and died while jogging near his home south of London in November 2012. Police initially said the 44-year-old died of natural causes, but the inquest is considering whether he might have been murdered.
Lawyers for Perepilichnyy’s insurer asked to see any evidence about possible links between the Russian and U.K. intelligence agencies. The British government argued against releasing the material.
Hilliard said in a written ruling Tuesday that the material is “marginal” to resolving the question of how Perepilichnyy died.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Soon-Yi Previn defends husband Woody Allen, attacks mother