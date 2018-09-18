LONDON (AP) — A British judge says material about possible links between a Russian businessman who died in mysterious circumstances and U.K. intelligence services will remain secret for security reasons.

Nicholas Hilliard is leading an inquest into the death of Alexander Perepilichnyy, who collapsed and died while jogging near his home south of London in November 2012. Police initially said the 44-year-old died of natural causes, but the inquest is considering whether he might have been murdered.

Lawyers for Perepilichnyy’s insurer asked to see any evidence about possible links between the Russian and U.K. intelligence agencies. The British government argued against releasing the material.

Hilliard said in a written ruling Tuesday that the material is “marginal” to resolving the question of how Perepilichnyy died.