LONDON (AP) — Jewish groups in Britain are accusing the country’s main opposition leader of failing to stamp out anti-Semitism within his left-of-center party.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council say Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party has shown a “repeated institutional failure” to address anti-Jewish prejudice. They say that “again and again, Jeremy Corbyn has sided with anti-Semites rather than Jews.”
The groups plan to protest outside Parliament on Monday.
Some Labour supporters say Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israeli actions against the Palestinians, has allowed abuse to go unchecked.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The latest furor erupted over a six-year-old Facebook post by Corbyn supporting the artist behind a street mural that included anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Corbyn says in a statement that Labour must eradicate “pockets” of anti-Semitism in the party.