Nation & WorldNation & World Politics UK hospital says ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged, more than 2 months after poisoning with nerve agent Originally published May 18, 2018 at 2:26 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — UK hospital says ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged, more than 2 months after poisoning with nerve agent. The Associated Press Next StoryDemocratic Party: El-Sayed eligibility settled after rulings Previous StoryPoll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting