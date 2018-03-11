Nation & World UK health officials say some limited contamination in restaurant, pub after nerve agent attack on ex-spy Originally published March 11, 2018 at 5:50 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — UK health officials say some limited contamination in restaurant, pub after nerve agent attack on ex-spy. The Associated Press Next StoryWarren says she has no intention of running for president Previous StoryUK health officials say risk to public health in ex-spy’s poisoning remains low