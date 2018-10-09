LONDON (AP) — The investigative group Bellingcat says one of the two suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain had been made a Hero of the Russian Federation by President Vladimir Putin four years earlier.
The group identified the suspect in the March nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter as Alexander Mishkin, a doctor who works for Russian military intelligence.
Bellingcat traced him via passport info, residents’ databases, car registration records and phone databases.
Bellingcat said Tuesday that two ex-students of the Military Medical Academy confirmed that Mishkin was the man British authorities identified as Alexander Petrov. So did seven residents of his village visited by the Insider, an organization affiliated with Bellingcat.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- Hillary and Bill Clinton to go on tour this year
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
Villagers said Mishkin’s grandmother has a photo of him being honored by Putin.