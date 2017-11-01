Nation & WorldNation & World Politics UK government says Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned after allegations of inappropriate behavior Originally published November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — UK government says Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned after allegations of inappropriate behavior. The Associated Press Next StorySuspect indicted in Texas Tech police officer fatal shooting Previous StoryDeath of boy attacked by 2 pit bulls is ruled an accident