LONDON (AP) — A British judge is expected to rule on whether wealthy Indian entrepreneur Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India to face fraud allegations.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot is due to announce her decision on Mallya’s long-running fight against extradition at Westminster Magistrates Court Monday
Further appeals are possible in the protracted legal battle over the Indian government’s desire to bring the tycoon back to India to face legal action.
He is accused by India of money laundering and conspiracy involving hundreds of millions of dollars. He has denied wrongdoing in repeated court appearances.
The 62-year-old Mallya was once a leading figure among India’s business elite.