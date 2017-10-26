LONDON (AP) — A young married couple who traded phone messages about carrying out beheadings have been convicted of plotting an attack in Britain.

Madihah Taheer was convicted in a London court Thursday of preparing an act of terrorism. Her husband, Ummariyat Mirza, admitted the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutors said the two 21 year olds from Birmingham in central England were inspired by the Islamic State group. They bought a hunting knife to carry out an attack, and a training dummy to practice on.

Jurors were shown messages the couple exchanged. One Taheer sent Mirza in 2015 read: “Can we get married already … I want u to kill ppl for me. I have a list.”

The couple will be sentenced Dec. 1 along with Mirza’s sister, who admitted sending extremist videos.