CUMMINGSTON, Scotland (AP) — A waterlogged dog has the coast guard to thank for coming to its rescue in the North Sea.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter on a training mission spotted the struggling cockerpoo that was being swept out to sea Sunday morning near Cummingston on Scotland’s northeast coast.
The crew promptly alerted a rescue boat and then filmed as the pooch was scooped from the cold water. Pet and family were soon reunited on shore.
The agency said it all took just a “few minutes” and then the Inverness-based helicopter returned to its training session.
