LONDON (AP) — British authorities have announced plans for a revamped counter-terrorism strategy amid reports that dozens of convicted extremists will be released from prison this year.

As part of the program, domestic security services will be allowed to share information on people of concern with other government agencies, local authorities and businesses.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC that the strategy will attempt to persuade these individuals to “disengage” from extremist ideology and will focus on supervising those convicted of terror offenses after they are released from prison.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported Monday that more than 80 of the 193 terror-related sentences handed down between 2007 and 2016 will expire this year. The number of people released could be “much higher,” it said, because prisoners are eligible for release halfway through their sentences.