JENSEN, Utah (AP) — The Uintah County Sheriff’s office is investigating an off-road vehicle crash that claimed the life of an eastern Utah teenager.

The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Conner Wall of Jensen was a passenger in a Jeep that overturned on Saturday while trying to traverse a hill about 10 miles west of the Colorado line.

Wall was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. A family friend who was driving and other family members freed him and he was flown to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.