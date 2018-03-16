URBANA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois students may soon be required to take online training programs aimed at preventing sexual harassment and misconduct.

The university is required by the state and federal government to make the training available to its students, The News-Gazette reported.

During a presentation to trustees Wednesday, the executive director of the Office of University Ethics, Donna McNeeley, said the program supplements others offered during the year on each of the university’s three campuses. But she said it’s not mandated by the government for students to complete the training.

But UI President Tim Killeen said he’s working with chancellors on all three campuses to make the training mandatory by next fall. He suggested that students who don’t complete the training would be prevented from registering for the spring semester.

“The next class of freshmen coming in would be required to take the training,” he said.

McNeeley said the program aims to promote greater awareness and prevention of sexual misconduct in educational and social settings. She said nearly 40,000 students participated in training last year, of which about 80 percent were new students and 40 percent were returning.

McNeeley said her office also works closely with administrators on each campus responsible for reporting sexual harassment or misconduct under other state and federal requirements. She said both Illinois and the NCAA recently imposed new requirements on sexual misconduct training and reporting.

“Sexual misconduct prevention and response continues to be a major focus area for our compliance efforts,” McNeeley said.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com