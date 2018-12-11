MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A football player at the University of Idaho has been charged with felony rape after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in her dorm room.
Kyree Curington appeared in Latah County’s magistrate court on Monday. He has been released on $75,000 bond.
A phone number couldn’t be found for Curington, and a message left with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.
Police say the alleged victim in the case told officers and others that she was assaulted in her dorm room early Friday morning, and Curington has denied the allegation during an interview with a detective.
University officials say Curington has been suspended from the football team and has agreed not to appear on school grounds unless accompanied by a university official.
Curington’s next scheduled court appearance is a Jan. 10 preliminary hearing, which will determine if the case should be moved to district court. In felony cases, defendants typically do not enter a plea until the case reaches district court.