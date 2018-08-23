Nation & World Ugandan military prosecutors withdraw weapons charges against jailed pop star who opposes president Originally published August 23, 2018 at 1:01 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan military prosecutors withdraw weapons charges against jailed pop star who opposes president. The Associated Press Next StoryPlea hearing set for ex-West Virginia Supreme Court justice Previous StoryChina reports 4th outbreak this month of African swine fever